(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Homicide Unit is investigating a possible shooting that left two people dead, Saturday afternoon on March 4.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Gatehouse Circle near the Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes to investigate reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found two people dead at the scene.

CSPD said there is no threat to the public and officers are not looking for any other suspects at this time. This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this case is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.