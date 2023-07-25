UPDATE: TUESDAY 7/25/2023 2 p.m.

(BENT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Bent County Sheriff’s Office said as of 1:30 p.m. Benjamin Jeremy Valdez was found in Pueblo dead of a possible drug overdose

ORIGINAL STORY: Two inmates escaped from Bent County Jail

TUESDAY 7/25/2023 1:20 p.m.

The Bent County Office of Emergency Management said two inmates of the Bent County Jail have escaped and for those living in the area to keep their homes and vehicles locked.

According to the Bent County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, July 25, four inmates escaped from the jail, two of whom had been apprehended earlier in the day. Two inmates are still at large and the Sheriff’s Office is warning the community.

Mark Demond Fox is described as a white man, bald, 6’4″ and 210 lbs while Benjamin Jeremy Valdez is described as a Hispanic man, with brown hair and brown eyes, 6′ and 180 lbs.

Both men are considered dangerous, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy: Bent County Office of Emergency Management

The Bent County Office of Emergency Management said for those living in the area to keep their doors and vehicles locked and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious, or the two men and to not make contact with them. The suspects have changed clothing according to Bent County Office of Emergency Management.