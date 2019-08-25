Two injured in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo — Two teens were injured in a shooting in Pueblo Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened just after 4 P.M. near E. 14th St., when officers arrived they found an 18-year-old Hispanic male with multiple gunshot wounds outside of his car.

Another victim who was younger than 18 was found several blocks from the vehicle. Both the 18-year-old and the juvenile were transported to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The suspects are both said to be Hispanic and in their late teens to early 20’s, Pueblo police say.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, late teens to early 20’s, wearing an unknown colored beanie and unknown colored hoodie.

The second suspect is described as another Hispanic male, late teens to early 20’s, with a long on top, shaved on the sides hairstyle.

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspects, you’re encouraged to call the Pueblo Police Department at

719-553-2502.