(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting in Colorado Springs that happened in the evening hours of Monday, Aug. 28.

According to CSPD, on Monday around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Garner Street off of West Cimarron Street and I-25 about a shooting.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

When officers arrived they found two victims related to the shooting, and both were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.