(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said an evening shooting off of Research Parkway injured two people on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

According to CSPD, on Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 8700 block of Wolf Valley Drive near Research Parkway and Black Forest Road. One person was found inside a vehicle, while another was dropped off at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said due to the complexity of the investigation, the Assault Unit was contacted and took over. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.