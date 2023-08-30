(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two employees of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) were injured in a disturbance and arrest that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the El Paso County Courthouse.

EPSO said around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, 42-year-old Joshua Cordova entered the main entrance/screening area of the courthouse for a scheduled court appearance. EPSO Security Officers found Cordova carrying a concealed handgun on his waist.

Security approached Cordova who became confrontational and refused to participate in the security process. When law enforcement learned Cordova had an outstanding arrest warrant, deputies responded to the area. EPSO said Cordova became combative and a Taser was used during his arrest.

The courthouse lobby was temporarily closed during the incident, but EPSO said normal operations for the rest of the building were unaffected.

Two EPSO employees had minor injuries as a result of the fight. Cordova was arrested and taken to the hospital as procedure for medical clearance before being booked into the El Paso County Jail facing charges of:

First Degree Assault

Possession of a Weapons by a Previous Offender

Resisting Arrest

Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Obstructing Government Operations

Sheriff Joe Roybal commended the members of the EPSO Court and Transport Section, County Security Section, and Colorado Springs Police Department officers for their assistance during the incident.