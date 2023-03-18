(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an early morning bar shooting that left two injured on Saturday, March 18.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., patrol officers were called to a reported shooting at The New Havana Grill & Bar at 2165 Academy Place. Two victims with gunshot wounds were transported to hospitals. It was determined their injuries were non-life threatening.

Investigators discovered that a disturbance between patrons resulted in at least one individual going to a vehicle parked in the parking lot and shooting multiple rounds back toward the bar’s entrance before leaving the area.

CSPD says the investigation is ongoing.