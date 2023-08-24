(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcycle rider and driver of a vehicle were taken to the hospital after a crash at an intersection in southeast Colorado Springs in the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Aug. 23 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Wednesday, at around 4:27 p.m. officers were called to a crash at North Murray Boulevard. and East Fountain Boulevard. Police learned a motorcycle was heading north and a vehicle was heading south. At the intersection, the vehicle turned left and hit the motorcycle.

Both the motorcycle rider and driver of the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to CSPD, the investigation is ongoing.