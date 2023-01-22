(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two drivers were taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday evening on Jan. 21, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Meadowland Boulevard regarding an injury crash.

Officers discovered that an Audi sedan was traveling northbound on Academy Boulevard approaching the intersection at Meadowland Boulevard as the traffic signal was turning yellow. During this time, a Ford Escape was southbound on Academy Boulevard attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound Meadowland Boulevard.

When the traffic signal turned yellow, the Ford Escape entered the intersection and was hit by the Audi sedan. Both drivers were transported to hospitals with injuries, said CSPD.