Two gas stations damaged, multi-agency investigation underway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two gas stations in the Springs have been damaged after a stolen Jeep rammed into them.

Pictures show the damaged Loaf N’ Jug gas station located off Drennan Road on the south side of Colorado Springs.

As of noon Saturday, members of law enforcement were still at the Colorado Springs location. FOX21 has received reports that a gas station in Fountain was damaged as well.

FOX21 has confirmed that the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Fountain Police Department, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are currently involved in the investigation.

FOX21 has reached out to the Fountain Police Department and the Colorado Springs Police Department for more information. We will update as more information is released.