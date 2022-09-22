FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department’s (FPD) K9s, Moody and Goose, have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Courtesy of FPD: K9 Moody

K9 Moody’s vest is sponsored by Mindy King of Heart’felt’ Travels in Fountain, and embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of Jinx, El Paso County SO, EOW 4/11/22.”

Courtesy of FPD: K9 Goose

K9 Goose’s vest was sponsored by Jonathan Allamani of Colorado Springs and embroidered with the sentiment, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity established in 2009. The non-profit’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. All vests that could potentially be life-saving for our four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ).

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations, according to FPD.

FPD says, there are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S. The program is open to actively employed U.S. K9s that are certified with law enforcement or related agencies and at least 20 months old. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283 and weighs an average of 4-5 lb.