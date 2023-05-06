Two escapees from Fremont County Jail wanted

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The community is alerted of two inmates from the Fremont County Jail who escaped Saturday afternoon on May 6, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Courtesy of Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; Rodolfo Varelas

Courtesy of Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; Christopher Dustin James Wallace

25-year-old Rodolfo Varelas is a Hispanic man 5’6″, 173 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair, and a medium-length beard. Varelas was sentenced to eight months on a controlled substance arrest, per FCSO.

35-year-old Christopher Dustin James Wallace is a White man, 5’11”, 200 pounds, medium build with blue eyes, short cropped hair and a brown goatee. Wallace was being held on a parole revocation, stated FCSO.

FCSO said Varelas and Wallce escaped by climbing over the east fence of the Detention Center. Both were trustees assigned to kitchen detail, according to FCSO.

Do not approach the suspects if seen. Call (719) 276-5551 to report the escapees.