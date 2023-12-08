(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said two Sheriff’s Office K9s were gifted tactical ballistic vests by two members of the community.

EPSO said one vest was donated by longtime El Paso County citizen Chuck Bessant, who wanted to do something to honor K9 Jinx, who died in the line of duty in April 2022.

“My wife and I are dog lovers and supporters of law enforcement,” said Bessant. “Donating a vest for Deputy Witherite’s partner, K9 Dex, seemed like an appropriate way to show we care for and support the Sheriff’s Office. We consider it a privilege to give back.”

K9 Dex, Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

K9 Styx, Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The other vest was donated to K9 Styx by an anonymous donor.

“These vests will help to keep Styx and Dex safe as they work alongside El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement agencies in the Pikes Peak region, keeping our community safe,” said EPSO Sheriff Joe Roybal. “Because of their generous donations, our dogs will be better protected from harm while protecting our community. Thank you, again. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.”

Both K9s have been working full-time since August 2023.