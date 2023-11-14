(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested two men on felony and misdemeanor charges related to their alleged conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the FBI, 37-year-old Eric Zeis of Monument and 31-year-old Justin Schulze of Colorado Springs are facing charges of a felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. In addition, both men are facing several misdemeanor offenses including; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Court documents said Zeis and Schulze drove from their home in Colorado to Washington D.C. to attend former President Donald Trump’s speech and “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021. After the rally the two men made their way to the Capitol building, joining a large group of rioters on the east side of the building.

United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers had been forced to retreat to the East Rotunda doors. The FBI said Zeis and Schulze positioned themselves in a large group that pushed against officers to get inside the Capitol. At around 2:25 p.m. the Rotunda door was breached by rioters and the two entered shortly after.

The two moved to various parts of the Capitol building before joining a large group confronting officers guarding the U.S. House of Representatives chambers. According to the FBI, Zeis and Schulze retraced their steps through the Capitol stopping in the Rotunda, where Zeis was seen in video joining a group pushing against officers. The two left the building at around 3:05 p.m.

Zeis and Schulze were arrested on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Colorado and made their initial appearance in the District of Colorado. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.