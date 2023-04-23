(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a rollover crash that occurred Saturday night on April 22, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Shortly before 9:20 p.m., CSPD responded to a rollover crash near Milton East Proby Parkway and Hancock Expressway.

Arriving officers determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Milton when it left the south side of the roadway. The vehicle rolled numerous times ejecting two people, stated CSPD.

CSPD has not identified those arrested in this incident.