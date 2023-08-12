A graphic of a road with two yellow lines and a cracked windshield blended together

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two drivers were charged with DUIs and other traffic offenses following two crashes Friday night, Aug. 11.

At approximately 10 p.m., officers were called to a three-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of South Academy Boulevard. A second crash had occurred due to the first crash, per CSPD.

CSPD said when officers arrived at the scene, a man from the second crash was uncooperative resulting in a physical fight. Two officers sustained minor injuries. The man was given DUI and obstruction charges.

Another driver from the first crash was cited for DUI among other traffic offenses.

The drivers who were arrested were identified as 39-year-old Sheena Armstrong and 23-year-old Deointae Edmonds.