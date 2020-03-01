Two dead in separate crashes as Stratton procession moved through Kansas

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men are dead in separate crashes, as the funeral procession for World War II veteran Donald Stratton moved across Kansas, according to Kansas State Patrol.

KHP reported Lennie Riedel, 65, was riding a motorcycle east on I-70 in Kansas at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Gove County deputies said he was part of the large funeral procession.

For an unknown reason, Riedel lost control near mile-marker 95 and laid the motorcycle over. A Dodge Grand Caravan hit him from behind. Another motorcyclist was hit by debris but not injured.

Riedel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Only minutes later, while working to investigate and clear the accident that killed Riedel, Troopers blocked eastbound I-70. KHP says Carl Silvrants, 81, drove around the barricade, attempted to bypass the traffic diversion.

Silvrants drove into a fire truck parked on the highway. The fire truck was providing aid to the crews clearing the first crash. Silvrants, of Fredericksburg, Virg., died at the scene.

The funeral procession drew crowds along its route from Colorado Springs, Col., to Red Cloud, Neb. The destination was the hometown of World War II veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor and U.S.S. Arizona crew member Donald Stratton, 97. His casket was being driven via police motorcade from the funeral in Colorado Springs.

