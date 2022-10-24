(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said that two adults died and a child was hospitalized after three kayaks capsized in high winds on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Lake Pueblo State Park.

CPW said on Sunday afternoon, witnesses saw a kayak carrying an adult and child capsize in the heavy waves, caused by winds gusting 35-45 mph. Two more kayaks, each carrying a single adult tried to help when their kayaks capsized.

At around 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Ranger Kristopher Gard arrived in his truck, while Rangers Joe Portteus and Josh Kloshime arrived by boat. The group then found four people in the water, including a toddler in obvious distress.

Ranger Gard dove into the water, grabbed the child, and began CPR until emergency medical crews arrived. The child was flown by UCHealth’s LifeLine helicopter to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment.

Rangers Portteus and Kloshime recovered an adult victim immediately, and an underwater drone was utilized to search for the other adult as the water was too rough for the search-and-rescue boat to use SONAR. The second adult’s remains were found 20 feet underwater an hour later.

“This is another heartbreaking tragedy and we send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these victims,” Joe Stadterman, Park Manager said. “We continue to urge everyone to pay close attention to weather conditions and to wear life jackets when they are on or near the water so we can avoid future tragedies like today.”

According to CPW, these were the seventh and eighth water-related deaths this year at Lake Pueblo. Before Oct. 23 there had been five drownings and one death due to a boating accident at Lake Pueblo.