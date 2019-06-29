Two dead after shooting in east Colorado Springs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

two men have died after a shooting early this morning in east Colorado Springs.

Police were called out to shooting in the area of Murray and Bijou street just before 5 a.m.

When police got there they found a dead man on the track field of the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy.

Not too far away, police found another man who had injuries from being shot. he was taken to a hospital where he also died.

After initial information police believe two groups were involved in an altercation on the track of the academy, then shots were fired.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story