Two dead after shooting in east Colorado Springs

two men have died after a shooting early this morning in east Colorado Springs.

Police were called out to shooting in the area of Murray and Bijou street just before 5 a.m.

When police got there they found a dead man on the track field of the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy.

Not too far away, police found another man who had injuries from being shot. he was taken to a hospital where he also died.

After initial information police believe two groups were involved in an altercation on the track of the academy, then shots were fired.