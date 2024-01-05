(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said two people are dead after being found with gunshot wounds on Friday Morning, Jan. 5.

At 5 a.m., FCSO deputies and officers with the Cañon City Police Department responded to a shots-fired call in the 1600 block of Locust Street near the intersection with Poplar Avenue. When law enforcement arrived they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and a second person also inside the home with gunshot wounds. Both people later died, according to FCSO.

FCSO said several people have been detained for questioning, and a shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

There is no further risk to the community and the investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.

