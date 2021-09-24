Two-day pop-up dental clinic coming to Cañon City over the weekend

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A pop-up dental clinic will be held over the weekend in Cañon City in order to help people who need dental services but do not have the funds to receive them.

The Colorado Mission of Mercy (COMOM) plans to hold a a large-scale, “no questions asked” dental clinic to help those in need of dental services.

Patients will be evaluated and treated based on their most urgent dental needs. Dental treatments include cleanings, fillings, root canals, and extractions, all of which will be at no cost to patients.

According COMOM, since its inception in 2007, the organization has served 17,000 patients and provided $15,000,000 in donated dental care.

The clinic will open at 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 and will last until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Harrison K-8 School located at 920 Field Avenue in Cañon City.