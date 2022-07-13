COLORADO SPRINGS — An investigation into the distribution of fentanyl lead to the arrest of two brothers by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

As part of the investigation, CSPD detectives made several undercover purchases of fentanyl pills from armed suspects at Austin Bluffs Plaza Liquors located at 4331 North Academy Blvd.

On July 11, detectives with the Armed Violent Offender Unit (AVOU) and patrol officers executed a search warrant at Austin Bluffs Plaza Liquors.

Approximately $36,100 in U.S. currency was located, as well as 2000 fentanyl pills, 2.36 pounds of cocaine, 1.55 pounds of THC gummies, 2.14 pounds of marijuana, 14.6 grams of zanex pills and 11.3 grams of oxycodone pills. Also recovered were 3 handguns and 1 assault rifle.

Chief Adrian Vasquez stated, “This is just another example of how the recent fentanyl legislation fails to understand how and why suspects are distributing fentanyl in our community.”

40-year-old Brian Yi

44-year-old Steve Yi

CSPD placed two suspects into custody, 40-year-old Brian Yi and his 44-year-old brother Steve Yi. Arrest Warrants were issued for both suspects for the charges of:

Special Offender, Level One Drug Felony

Unlawful Distribution, Level Two Drug Felony

Conspiracy, Class Six Felony

“While I am immensely proud of the work of our officers and detectives, they can only work within the laws that are written by the legislature,” said Vasquez. “This is a community problem that will require a community response to fix.”