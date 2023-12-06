(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, multiple businesses were forced to close due to a fire that broke out and left them wondering when they would reopen. Among the affected businesses were two boutiques, now left with inventory smelling of smoke and unsellable.

“I think we’re a bit numb,” said Yobel Co-Owner, Emily Ross. “Most of Monday until the afternoon, just not being able to get into the store either to kind of see any things, any damage, smell ourselves. But in the end, we definitely got a little emotional by Monday afternoon and it’s just a little bit of an hour at a time to kind of see what we can do.”

Ross and her husband started running the business in 2019 just before COVID-19 hit. Together with other small businesses in the area, they were able to conquer the pandemic and stay strong, but now they face this roadblock.

“We have a lot of leather goods, different wooden watches,” Ross said. “So unfortunately, almost everything is very much like a sponge and through this smoke damage, it’s just kind of soaked up all the smoke.”

Yobel and the Local Honey Collective have closed their doors after the downtown fire on Monday.

Yobel’s shopping experience is unique, as the owners ensure all products are fair trade and made sustainably.

“Yobel is essentially Hebrew for freedom and so our business model believes that we can end poverty through business,” Ross said.

Inside of Yobel, the current merchandise is now filled with the smell of smoke from the fire.

Inside are noteworthy pieces of men’s and women’s wear along with hats and jewelry, each unique from the original creator.

When asked her favorite part of running the business, Ross said, “Honestly it is the people we get to work with. When we purchase from our artisan partners, over 60-65 of them in 20 countries, that sustains their small business, and then they in turn can have freedom in their life and less vulnerable to exploitation.”

Now, Ross looks out over the beloved products, having to photograph them for insurance purposes, and knowing these designative items cannot be salvaged.

“We didn’t really know how big the fire was because to look on the outside of the building, thankfully, the structure doesn’t look burned,” Ross said. “It’s even a little strange if you guys get to see inside here in a little bit, it almost doesn’t look damaged.”

The Downtown Development Authority announced a gift card cash mob to support Yobel and the Local Honey Collective during this challenging time.

“Both businesses are probably looking at a complete loss of the interior that they had in the store at the time for Yobel in particular, you know, their inventory is sourced from sustainable and fair-trade distributors,” Economic Development Manager for the Downtown Partnership, Austin Wilson-Bradely said. “So, it’s hard to get those products in there made to order, so it’s going to take them longer to be able to restock.”

This note is taped on the front door of the Local Honey Collective to tell customers why they are closed.

All this month, the streets of downtown Colorado Springs are filled with shoppers on the hunt for the perfect holiday gift. Sadly, these two small businesses cannot benefit from these in-person holiday sales.

“I mean for small businesses, the holiday shopping season can be as much as a third of their overall revenue for the year,” Wilson-Bradely said. “So, for this tragedy to have struck right before the heart of the shopping season for Christmas in the holidays is just really, really tragic.”

Gift cards for each store can be purchased online. Click here to support the Local Honey Collective and click here to support Yobel.

With each gift card sold, the Downtown Development Authority will match the first $50 or higher to go towards these two businesses. They will also help support the other businesses impacted by the fire once they are aware of what they need.

“So all of us small businesses are locally owned,” Ross said. “We are all supportive of each other and so, how you can help for us and the Local Honey, that’s right next door to us, is buy gift cards. We will reopen, so you could use those gift cards once we reopen, which the date is not determined yet, of course, but that’s super helpful.”