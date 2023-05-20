(DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo.) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) shared a video of two playful bear cubs following their mother near a trail.

“As cute as they are, bears are wild animals and it’s important to respect their space and safety,” said DCSO in a post to social media.

The video shows the bear family exploring the area before the two bear cubs follow their mother over a fence.

Courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

DCSO reminded the community to keep a few safety tips in mind for bear encounters:

Keep your distance: Always maintain a safe distance from bears and never approach them, especially if they have cubs. Give them the space they need to feel comfortable.

Store your food properly: When camping or picnicking, securely store your food in bear-proof containers or hang it high up in trees. This helps prevent bears from being attracted to your campsite.

Be noisy: Make noise while hiking or walking in bear country. This alerts bears of your presence and gives them an opportunity to avoid you.