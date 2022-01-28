Two arrested outside Dennis Maes Judicial Building during family altercation

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacqueline Valles, age 58, and Ernestine Lopez, age 42, today after they got into a physical altercation after the sentencing of Sabino Valles, age 20, in the December 2019 homicide of Robert Sandoval, age 15.

Sabino was sentenced to six years in the Youthful Offender System and other stipulations that were in connection with Sandoval’s shooting death that happened in Pueblo.

The fight broke out after opposing members who had been previously escorted out of the building returned as the second family was being escorted out.

Deputies attempted to separate the two factions and deployed pepper spray in order to gain control over the altercation.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacqueline Valles and Lopez have been arrested for harassment and were booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

After deputies dispersed the family, a second altercation occurred near the intersection of Fifth and Elizabeth Streets. These individuals were separated without incident.