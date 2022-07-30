PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested two suspects involved in a drive-by shooting after hitting a driver while attempting to flee during a police chase early Friday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Pueblo police were called to the corner of West 6th St. and Midtown Circle Dr. regarding a drive-by shooting.

The victim indicated his ex-girlfriend was involved in the shooting.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle but the suspect refused to stop for police. A police pursuit ensued as the suspect attempted to drive away from officers at high speeds.

At an intersection, the suspect hit a driver as they ran a red light. The corner of the suspect’s vehicle was struck when they lost control. Police reports say the suspect’s vehicle rolled several times after hitting an embankment on the road.

Officers caught 30-year-old Codi Bruce Lambert on scene and later located 36-year-old Jessie Leone

Culpepper attempting to hide in nearby businesses.

The driver who was hit at the intersection was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Lambert who is also a parolee was charged with:

Attempted First Degree Assault

Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender (POWPO)

Prohibited Use of a Weapon

Culpepper was charged with: