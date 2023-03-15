Two arrested following drive-by shooting in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two men were arrested for conspiring to commit murder following a drive-by shooting that occurred Wednesday morning on March 15, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Lake Avenue on reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers learned a home and an occupied trailer had been struck with gunfire. Investigations later discovered that a parked vehicle was also hit. No injuries were reported from the drive-by shooting.

Police were given a general vehicle description (gray or green SUV) and that of the suspect who was wearing a gray hoodie. Later, law enforcement observed a similar vehicle and driver matching the descriptions not far from the scene at Brown and Jones.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

According to Pueblo police, the suspect vehicle failed to yield and ultimately crashed into a parked vehicle in the 1400 block of Wabash Ave. Additional officers in the area responded and the two occupants of the vehicle, later identified as 20-year-old Fred Maisel, and 18-year-old Adam Ruiz, were taken into custody without incident.

A pistol and extended magazine were observed in plain sight inside the vehicle, which was impounded pending a search warrant.

During an interview, one of the suspects confessed to planning the incident. PPD said both Maisel and Ruiz will be booked on conspiracy to commit murder and multiple other charges.