COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects in relation to shots being fired at a parking lot early Sunday morning on Sept. 25. CSPD is working to identify other suspects who were also involved.

Shortly before 3 a.m., CSPD officers heard shots being fired while on a traffic stop. Officers began searching for the source of the shots and approached a nightclub near Astrozon Boulevard and South Academy Boulevard.

Officers say that shots were still being fired in the parking lot near the area. CSPD found that the disturbance and subsequent shooting originated at a “skilled gaming” establishment.

Two suspects involved were arrested. CSPD says they are working to identify additional suspects who were also involved.

At least one business and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, according to police reports. At this time, no individuals were injured during the exchange of gunfire.