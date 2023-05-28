(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two people after receiving reports of shots being fired from a car early Sunday morning on May 28.

At approximately 7:25 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of South Circle Drive to investigate reports of a man waving a gun around. While en route, officers were told the suspect got into a vehicle and left the area.

Police were further informed the gun was being fired as the car drove down Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard. Officers later found the vehicle in the 2300 block of South Academy Boulevard and arrested its two occupants.

The man, later identified as Angelo Archuleta, was arrested on charges of Menacing, Prohibited Use of Weapons and Reckless Endangerment. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Bry Lee Edwards was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. She was served a summons and released.