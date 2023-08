(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a fire in southeast Colorado Springs.

The fire is happening at 3315 Drennan Industrial Loop off of Astrozon Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. CSFD said a second alarm has been called. CSFD is advising the public to stay away from that area of the city.

Courtesy: FOX21 Storm Team meteorologist Ryan Matoush

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

