(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said a second alarm has been called for a fire at an apartment complex off of East Pikes Peak Avenue on Monday, Aug. 28.

According to CSFD, at around 9:30 a.m. fire crews were at the scene of a structure fire in the 2500 block of E. Pikes Peak Ave.

At around 9:35 a.m. CSFD reported a second alarm had been called.

