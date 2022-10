(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A friend of FOX21 News has been in the running for America’s Favorite Pet, Turtally Dude is now in the quarter-finals in the national competition.

Turtally Dude the traveling, camping turtle has been a part of the America’s Favorite Pet voting competition to benefit PAWS.org. Voting for Turtally Dude in the quarter-finals ends on Oct. 13.

There is one free daily vote and more votes can be cast with donations to PAWS.