(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said emergency crews are on scene helping several vehicles stuck in floodwater Friday evening on June 16.

Courtesy of Gabriel Carrera

Courtesy of Antoinette M. Washburn

“Turn around… don’t drown,” said PCSO. “Do not drive through standing or moving water.”

PCSO is telling the community to avoid flooded areas and to not attempt driving through floodwater.