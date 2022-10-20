(COLORADO) — Between Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and economic inflation, buying the bird for Thanksgiving dinner and other favorite staples will cost more in 2022.

The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food at home rose 13% from Sept. 2021 to Sept. 2022, with predictions for all food prices to rise 9-10% for 2022.

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

According to Forbes, the cost of turkey will rise 23% over last year (2021). Over 4.5 million turkeys have died of HPIA this year. This puts a strain on the number of turkeys available this holiday season. Add to that record high inflation, and turkey will be the most costly bird in years. The total number of birds dead from HPIA is over 44 million.

The outlook doesn’t get better when looking at other Thanksgiving favorites. The CPI has potatoes up 17.5% from last year, with other fresh vegetables only up 8.4%. For those looking to include cranberries and other fruits in their Turkey Day meals, fresh fruits are up 8.2%, while canned fruits and vegetables are up 19%.

Even the category of spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces saw a 13.8% rise over the previous year. The prices of baked goods, whether fresh, frozen, or homemade, will also cost more, with flour topping out over 24% higher compared to 2021. No matter which way it’s sliced, Thanksgiving will cost households more this year.

In order to save more this holiday season, consumers should consider these tips from Forbes: