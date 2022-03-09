COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As many spring breakers try to escape the cold for warmer weather, they are going to need to pack patience before they go.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Colorado Springs Airport say travelers should expect delays thanks to increased volume and common mistakes made by passengers.

The Colorado Springs Airport is expecting a 10% increase in travelers this year from 2021. Nationally, TSA officers are screening an average of 1.9 million people per day which is 50% more than last year.

With the Colorado Springs Airport adding more flights each month, Lorie Dankers with TSA public affairs says passenger volumes are on the increase and delays will be common.

“The additional service, additional seats, additional airlines that are serving Colorado Springs, and with that brings more people coming to the security checkpoint,” Dankers said.

Firearms being found inside carry-on bags

Dankers say it is also important to check the inside of your bags before you go. According to Dankers, TSA has seen an increase in the number of passengers travelling with firearms in their carry-on bags. It is an issue that has been seen nationally and in Colorado Springs.

“We’ve reached a fever pitch now as we’re discovering nationwide 14, 16, 18 sometimes more than 20 guns in a day in airport luggage,” Dankers said. “Colorado Springs is no exception.”

In 2021 alone, 15 guns were found in carry-ons at the Colorado Springs Airport, breaking the record for the most ever found. As of March 9, 2022, nine firearms have been found. The most recent firearm was found Sunday, March 6.

“That’s a three fold increase over what we saw at this exact same time last year,” Dankers said.

Nationally, TSA officers have discovered more than 975 firearms in traveler’s carry-on luggage in 2022. It marks a nearly 43% increase over the number discovered at this point in 2021.

Anytime a TSA officer spots an image of a gun on the x-ray machine, TSA immediately stops all screening and notifies the Colorado Springs Police Department. In additional to criminal citations, travelers can face a penalty of $10,000 for bringing a firearm to the security checkpoint.

“It’s time not to be careless about something like this avoid the fines, avoid the slowing other people down and the inconvenience of losing your firearm,” Dankers said.

Other TSA Spring Break Travel Tips:

Tip 1: Continue to wear a face mask.

Tip 2: Follow the rule that limits liquids. Gels and aerosols are limited to 3.4 ounces or less in carry-on baggage. There is an exception for hand sanitizer, which has a temporary 12-ounce limit.

Tip 3: Pack food in a clear plastic bag. If you plan to travel with food, it is a best practice to pack your food items in a clear plastic bag and place that clear plastic bag into your carry-on bag. When you get to the security checkpoint, remove and place the clear bag containing your food into the bin to reduce the opportunity for cross-contamination between the food and bins.

Tip 4: Leave prohibited items at home. To reduce the likelihood of physical contact with TSA officers at the checkpoint, be familiar with the TSA prohibited items list for carry-on bags. Travelers can check for prohibited items by using the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov

Tip 5: Do not bring your firearm to a security checkpoint. Airline passengers can fly with firearms only in checked baggage. All firearms must be properly packed and declared with your airline at check-in.

Tip 6: Give yourself plenty of time. Colorado Springs Airport recommends travelers get to the airport at least an hour and a half in advance. Extra time may be needed for parking, rental car and airline check-in counters, and at the checkpoint.

For more tips and information visit the TSA website.

