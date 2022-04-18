COLORADO SPRINGS — A federal judge today struck down the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) mask mandate for public transportation.

In response to the ruling, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) released a statement saying in part “effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs.”

The ruling and TSA’s response both have wide-ranging impacts for travelers from the Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport (DIA), so here’s what you need to know.

As of this writing, the Colorado Springs Airport is reviewing its mask policies, and travelers are advised to still be prepared to wear a mask. As the situation evolves, the airport will send out additional information on the mask policy.

DIA announced on Twitter that because of TSA’s decision, the airport would no longer be requiring masks and would be removing mask signage, though this process could take some time. DIA also said mask requirements could vary by airline or destination, so travelers are still encouraged to carry a mask with them.

The airlines that have made masks optional so far are Delta, United, Southwest, American Airlines, Alaska, Hawaiian, and JetBlue, with more announcements expected in the coming days.

Keep in mind that mask mandates may still be in place at your destination, so plan ahead and stay informed about regional mask mandates before heading to the airport.