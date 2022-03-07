COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s the time of year when a lot of our New Year’s resolutions have fallen by the wayside. So, it’s time to get fit with FOX21 News! Sandi Griffin joined the Morning News team on Monday to share the details of her 12-week challenge and help you lead a healthier life.

This is Griffin’s 9th such challege and it will be held virtually with certain elements offered in person.

The challenge begins March 14 and ends June 6.

There are cash prizes for the top winners!

Register here and find more details in the video above.