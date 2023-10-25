(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — If you’re looking for trunks of Halloween fun this October, we have you covered with a list of Trunk or Treat events across Southern Colorado!
Colorado Springs
- United Way and CSPD – Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at United Way’s Family Success Center 1520 Verde Drive Colorado Springs
- First Pres Family Ministries Trunk or Treat – Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 219 East Bijou Street Colorado Springs
- Salvation Army Trunk or Treat – Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 908 at Yuma Street Colorado Springs
Pueblo County
- Pueblo West Parks and Rec Halloween Bash – Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lovell Park, 340 East Hahns Peak Center Pueblo West
- Pueblo West Fire Department Station #1 – from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 51 East Hahns Peak Avenue
- Pueblo West Fire Department Station #3 – from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 729 Gold Drive
- Pueblo Police Department – Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 200 South Main Street Pueblo