(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — If you’re looking for trunks of Halloween fun this October, we have you covered with a list of Trunk or Treat events across Southern Colorado!

Colorado Springs

United Way and CSPD – Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at United Way’s Family Success Center 1520 Verde Drive Colorado Springs

First Pres Family Ministries Trunk or Treat – Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 219 East Bijou Street Colorado Springs

Salvation Army Trunk or Treat – Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 908 at Yuma Street Colorado Springs

Pueblo County