(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s almost time to trick-or-treat and First Pres is giving little ghosts and goblins a chance to stock up early.

The downtown church is holding a free Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Weber Street Lot. More information can be found here.

Candy can be donated at the Welcome Center ahead of the event, but a donation is not necessary to attend.