Former President Trump on Monday said he plans to make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago estate amid growing speculation that he is mounting another bid for the White House.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.,” Trump said toward the end of a rally near Dayton, Ohio, where he was campaigning for a host of candidates in the state, including Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance, the night before the midterm elections.

“We want nothing to distract from the importance of tomorrow,” Trump said.

Earlier Monday, two sources familiar with talks said that Trump had been in discussions with some aides about potentially announcing a 2024 presidential bid at the Ohio rally. But the former president did not formally announce his candidacy later that evening and did not reveal the details of what would be announced next week or why it would be on that day.

Axios was first to report on Friday morning that Trump and his team were eyeing Nov. 14 as a possible launch day for his 2024 campaign.

At a rally in Iowa on Thursday, Trump gave his strongest indication yet that he would mount another bid for the White House, telling a group of supporters he was “very, very probably do it again, OK?”

“Get ready. That’s all I’m telling you. Very soon. Get ready. Get ready,” he said.

In Miami on Sunday where he was campaigning for Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Trump again teased a potential run for the White House, encouraging the crowd to tune in to the following night’s rally.

“I will probably have to do it again, but stay tuned,” he said Sunday night in Miami. “Stay tuned to tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio.”

Updated at 11:01 p.m.