Trump cancels trip to Colorado amid coronavirus outbreak

DENVER (KDVR) — President Donald Trump canceled a trip to Colorado amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Trump was expected to campaign in the Denver metro area at the end of the week. Sen. Cory Gardner was set to attend.

No public event was planned.

Last month, Trump was in Colorado Springs for a public rally.