Truck hauling hay overturns in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A truck hauling a load of hay overturned late Monday morning, just west of downtown Colorado Springs. No one was hurt in the incident.
A Colorado Springs Police Officer on scene told FOX21 the truck overturned because its load shifted as it traveled from the I-25 off ramp onto westbound Cimarron Street.
Police said they don’t believe speed was a factor in this wreck.
Traffic in the area will being affected for the next few hours as crews work to clear the truck from the road.
