Truck hauling hay overturns in Colorado Springs

Crews scramble to clear an overturned truck from WB E Cimarron St in Colorado Springs on April 28/MIke Duran, FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS — A truck hauling a load of hay overturned late Monday morning, just west of downtown Colorado Springs. No one was hurt in the incident.

Traffic for westbound W. Cimarron St. will be impacted for a period of time while the investigation and clean up take place. At this point, the westbound merge lane, as well as the right and center through lanes are blocked. Please avoid the area. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter pic.twitter.com/KeNCUILoBh — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) April 28, 2020

A Colorado Springs Police Officer on scene told FOX21 the truck overturned because its load shifted as it traveled from the I-25 off ramp onto westbound Cimarron Street.

Police said they don’t believe speed was a factor in this wreck.

Traffic in the area will being affected for the next few hours as crews work to clear the truck from the road.

This article will be updated.