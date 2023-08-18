(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A truck driver and dog were pronounced dead following a crash on I-25, Friday morning, Aug. 18, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

The truck was hauling boxes of hamburger patties when it crashed south of Pueblo near mile marker 88, per PCSO. One dog was found dead on scene and another was rescued from the wreckage by fire crews – both dogs had been in the truck during the crash.

The truck hung precariously over a bridge delaying traffic for several hours, stated PCSO. Deputies along with several other law enforcement agencies assisted with traffic control and monitoring the stabilization of the trailer truck.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will identify the driver as well as the cause and manner of death at a later time.