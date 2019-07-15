Troopers: Two teens injured after crashing stolen car in Baca County

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. — Two teens were injured after they crashed a stolen car in Baca County Sunday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Baca County Road 24.6 near the intersection with 13th Avenue, which is just west of Springfield. Troopers said a 16-year-old was driving a stolen Pontiac G6, and another 16-year-old was in the passenger seat. The driver lost control while crossing the railroad tracks, according to troopers. The car went off the road and into a ditch, then went back onto the road and rolled.

Troopers said the driver and passenger both walked away from the scene, but family members later took them to the hospital. The driver was flown to a Denver hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The passenger was treated for moderate injuries and released.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash. Neither person was wearing a seatbelt.