(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reminding the public to stay alert as drivers and pedestrians share the road for an evening of trick-or-treating on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

CSP said according to statewide statistics, 2022 was a record-setting year for pedestrian fatalities with 111 people killed on Colorado roads, about 15% of the state’s total traffic fatalities.

“Kids love the magic of Halloween, so we all need to do our part to ensure they are practicing road and pedestrian safety,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Talk to your older kids and go with your younger ones. Being a good role model by crossing at intersections and wearing something bright shows them they can have fun and also do it safely.”

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

CSP is asking drivers to stay alert for pedestrians and follow the below tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: