(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reminding the public to stay alert as drivers and pedestrians share the road for an evening of trick-or-treating on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
CSP said according to statewide statistics, 2022 was a record-setting year for pedestrian fatalities with 111 people killed on Colorado roads, about 15% of the state’s total traffic fatalities.
“Kids love the magic of Halloween, so we all need to do our part to ensure they are practicing road and pedestrian safety,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Talk to your older kids and go with your younger ones. Being a good role model by crossing at intersections and wearing something bright shows them they can have fun and also do it safely.”
CSP is asking drivers to stay alert for pedestrians and follow the below tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
- Drive slowly around neighborhoods and residential streets, even if you don’t see trick-or-treaters around.
- Don’t drink and drive. Don’t drive high.
- Watch for children who may dart out into the street, and always yield to pedestrians. If you see one child, there are likely to be more who are ready to cross.
- When driving, ensure your headlights are on—not just your daytime running lights.
- Try to park in a spot where you won’t need to back up. But if you must, have an adult outside to make sure no children are in the way of your vehicle when you do.
- Don’t use a cell phone, adjust your vehicle controls, or eat while driving. Pull over safely to do all of those things, if necessary.