(CHEYENNE COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman early Saturday morning on Dec. 24.

The crash occurred on Highway 40 near mile point 441, which is approximately four miles west of Kit Carson in Cheyenne County, shortly before 6 a.m.

CSP said that a 2014 Ram 1500 was traveling westbound when an eastbound 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer traveled into the westbound lane. The front left of the Lancer hit the front left of the Ram, per CSP.

The Lancer was driven by a 55-year-old woman who died as a result of the crash. The Ram was being driven by a 53-year-old man who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. According to CSP, there was a 13-year-old boy passenger who was left with possible minor injuries.