Trischa Zorn-Hudson to visit U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Aug. 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum is be hosting the most decorated athlete in all Olympic and Paralympic history–Trischa Zorn-Hudson–on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The athlete won a record 55 medals, including 41 golds, across seven Paralympic Games in the sport of swimming.



Zorn-Hudson will spend Saturday afternoon and evening at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum with a meet and greet in the atrium from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. before returning that nigh at 6:00 p.m. for a special ticketed event alongside Hunter Kemper.

For information regarding this special cocktail hour event, please visit the website here.



She began swimming at age 10 in California and was the first physically disabled athlete to earn a full NCAA Division I athletic scholarship by her swimming for the state of Nebraska. Her Paralympic career spanned from 1980 to 2004, earning her a grand total of 55 medals: 41 gold, nine silver, and five bronze.



Zorn-Hudson was nominated as Sports Illustrated‘s Woman of the Year in 1988 and was inducted in 2012 into the International Paralympic Hall of Fame. She now is a lawyer, working for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Indianapolis, Ind.



Seventeen of the athlete’s medals will be displayed in Gallery 10 starting on Saturday, Aug. 28. alongside other personal memorabilia of hers such as her medal diplomas, team uniforms, swim caps, goggles, a letter from the White House, personal images and footage.



To learn more about the museum, visit the website here.