LAMAR, Colo. — The Lamar Police Department (LPD) is investigating a triple shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon, which resulted in the death of three people in a murder-suicide and one injured.

Shortly before 2 p.m., LPD officers responded to a triple shooting at the Lamar Apartments located near the corner of East Park St. and Mullen St.

Upon arriving at the apartments, officers discovered three individuals who were shot: two women and one man. The man and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The second woman was transported to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police began to search for the suspect’s vehicle used to run away from the scene. Once the vehicle and suspect were located, law enforcement pursued the suspect in eastern Prowers County.

Officers from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office from Kansas assisted Colorado law enforcement by utilizing stop sticks in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle.

The vehicle continued to flee from officers but eventually stopped in a field near Holly, CO.

The suspect exited the vehicle and used a handgun to take his own life.

No shots were fired by police.

Law enforcement says that there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.

LPD and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is actively investigating this incident.