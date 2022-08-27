Many parents choose to fill the area beneath a playground with sand or mulch to provide a soft cushion when kids descend from equipment.

MONUMENT, Colo. — A grand opening celebration for a new accessible community park will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church located at 17750 Knollwood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The whole community is invited to the event, which will include food trucks, a fire truck and other emergency vehicles, games and the chance to play on the new playground.

The new park includes a playground with a swing set, tire swing, ADA swing, toddler swing, spring toy and a large climbing structure. The park is designed for people of all abilities in the surrounding community to have a safe and accessible place to play outdoors.

Volunteer labor and funding from church members allowed for the completion of the new park. The church is now pursuing grants and other funding for phase two – a fully ADA-compliant park that will have inclusivity, diversity and unity, according to Trinity Lutheran Church.

“It’s not just people with disabilities, it’s about everyone enjoying and sharing the benefits of play: physical, sensory, and social,” said Trinity Lutheran Church.

Phase two will include the following:

ADA-compliant walkways, ramps and surfacing

Accessible swings

A wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round

Unity teeter totter

Rocking cozy cocoon

Sensory equipment.

“A playground is integral to every healthy community,” said a church member. “It gives children the freedom to laugh, play, imagine and create. It’s amazing to have a church that wants to foster that social-emotional development for the children in the neighborhood.”

Those who have already tried out the new playground say the tire swing is a favorite among community members.