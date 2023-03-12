Trinidad hosts Saint Patrick's Day Parade

(TRINIDAD, Colo.) — The Town of Trinidad was in festive spirits for its St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 11.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dez Rowe

The holiday floats tossed candy and even raw potatoes into the crowd in remembrance of the Irish potato famine.

The community brought together locals and even those from out of town to enjoy not only the holiday but Trinidad as well.

“Trinidad is such a great community to be a part of,” said Jina Malouff, a community member and attendee. “We’re really proud to raise our kids here and run our businesses here.”

FOX21 News took a trip down south to see how Trinidad celebrates the luck of the Irish.